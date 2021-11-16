EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A former police officer in East Orange, N.J. has been indicted for sexually assaulting four children.
Investigators say Edward Giles, 61, served as a community resource officer and youth football director for the East Orange Police Athletic League.
Giles is charged with assaults dating back to 1998 on two children who played for the team.
Authorities say a search at Giles's home recovered recordings showing more victims.
Giles was initially arrested in 2019. Tuesday’s indictment comes on the heels of the additional investigation.