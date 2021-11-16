NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kraft Heinz is recalling some Kool-Aid tropical punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass.
The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and “on-the-go sticks” and products with a “Best When Used By” date between June 13, 2023, and Oct. 3, 2023.
Not all products within that range are being recalled, so consumers can call the company at 1 (855) 713-9237 to see if they product they have is included. For more information, click here.
There have been no reports of illness related to the products.