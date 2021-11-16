NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested a man in a shooting that killed an innocent mother in Brooklyn.
Police picked up 29-year-old Oliver Case on Monday night after receiving an anonymous tip.
He’s been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Limose Thomas. The 54-year-old mother was hit by a stray bullet in August.
A man was also wounded in the shooting.
Investigators say Case was released on parole just a month before the shooting after serving seven years for attempted murder.