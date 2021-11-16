MOONACHIE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Macy’s is gearing up for the return of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Tuesday, CBS2’s Christina Fan got a sneak peek at some of the floats.

The six new floats were constructed at the Macy’s parade studio. They are always pushing the envelope trying to make the parade bigger, flashier, and better.

This year’s new floats include “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” by Peacock, “Celebration Gator” by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, “Colossal Wave of Wonder” by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, “Magic Meets the Sea” by Disney Cruise Line, and Tiptoe’s “North Pole.”

But one float in particular caught Fan’s eye. It is the “Gravy Pirates” by Heinz. That’s because the four-piece boat is actually a new parade element called the “Floalloonicle.” As its name suggests, it’s part float, part balloon, and part vehicle.

“Ninety five parades. One hundred is in our sights. We really thought this year, let’s bring it all back. The fans are back. The spectators are back. All the participants — the clowns. We really want that fullness of the parade that we all know and love, and that’s what we’re going to give back to the entire country,” said Macy’s creative director Rick Pomer.

There are a total of 28 floats this year. Once final checks are complete they will be broken down, boxed up, and ready to be reassembled on parade day.