NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a long search, the New York Mets may have found their new general manager.
Multiple reports say the team is finalizing a deal with former Angels GM Billy Eppler.
The 46-year-old was with the Angels from 2015 to 2020.
His biggest accomplishment was signing Shoehei Ohtani, who is the favorite for this year's AL MVP.
Before he joined the Angels, Eppler served in a variety of roles with the Yankees, including as the team’s assistant general manager between 2012 and 2014.