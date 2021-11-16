MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.

Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.

The charges state that’s when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.

Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.

He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Instead of service with a smile, a McDonald's customer in Queens said he was smacked by employee after being refused service. The customer has now filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars. As Christine Sloan reported, exclusive video obtained by CBS2 showed customer James Jin Kim trying to record an employee who he said refused to wait on him at a McDonald's on Main Street in Flushing, Queens. Thirty seconds later, the employee is seen coming at Kim with what appeared to be a broom, swinging it around, and smacking the phone out of his hand. Attorney Christine Bae represents Kim, and is suing McDonald's for $10 million. She said Kim grabbed his cellphone to show that he was not being served despite waiting 15 minutes. "Someone from the back said, 'We don't serve people like you,' pointing at him, 'You get out of my restaurant,'" Bae said. "He felt very embarrassed, and the other employees, when you see the video clip, they stand there laughing at him and ridiculing this whole situation as if it's some comedy that happened." According to a police complaint, employee Rooshi Sajjad was charged with attempted assault during the February incident. The Queens District Attorney's office said Sajjad pleaded guilty, and charges will be dismissed in a month if she stays out of trouble. CBS2 discovered the employee charged in the incident still works at the McDonald's. Sloan asked her if she wanted to comment, and she said no and referred Sloan to the corporation. CBS 2 contacted McDonald's several times about the complaint, but the company has not responded. But McDonald's franchisee Luigi Solimeo did release a statement saying there was more to the story than appeared in the video. "Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of my customers and employees," Solimeo said in the statement. "The video does not capture all of the details surrounding that event last February. As this is a legal and personnel matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further."