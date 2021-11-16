NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve party is coming back in-person in Times Square, the mayor confirmed Tuesday.

“We are proud to announce the wonderful celebration in Times Square — the ball drop, everything — coming back full strength, the way we love it. Hundreds of thousands of people there to celebrate,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We can finally get back together again. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be a joy for this city.”

Attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination at security checkpoints.

“We will require spectators 5 and older who are eligible to be fully vaccinated. If you are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, we will require proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours,” said Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris. “Those under 5 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult, and anyone unable to get vaccinated must wear a mask if able to do so.”

From locals to tourists, many are eager for the fun.

“It definitely goes to show that people are working hard to get things back to normal,” said one woman.

“It felt like the old days again, so I think it’s about time,” another added.

The Naked Cowboy said he could never miss the comeback.

“I’m excited about that. I’ve been here every single day since the pandemic started,” he told CBS2.

Last year, only select essential workers and special guests were allowed to watch the ball drop in person from socially distanced pen.