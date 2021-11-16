Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, a little breezy and still cold. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and calmer. Temps will fall into the 30s again with some 20s N&W. Frost and freeze alerts will be in effect late tonight through early tomorrow for parts of the city and immediate suburbs.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder… 60s. Showers will push through late in the day and into evening with only minor impacts expected.