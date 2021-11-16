NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Police say there were five separate shootings in Newark in just a few hours Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, gunfire erupted over the span of two and a half hours. Several people were shot.

A large group of people gathered outside University Hospital on Tuesday night.

Authorities say two men were shot on Lincoln Street around 6:30 p.m.

“They just came through shooting,” one woman said.

She did not want to be identified but says one of the victims is her 18-year-old brother, who was shot in the head. The other is her 24-year-old cousin, who was shot in the back.

“The violence needs to stop. The guns need to get put away,” she said.

Then at Quitman Street, two teens crashed their car after getting shot around 8 p.m. One is in critical condition.

Fifty minutes later, police say another shooting took place on Maybaum Avenue outside a grocery store, injuring an 18-year-old.

Just before 9 p.m., a 15-year-old was found shot in the courtyard on Munn Avenue outside of an apartment complex.

The fifth shooting happened at Fabian Place. Officers found shell casings but no victims.

It’s unclear if any of the shootings are connected.