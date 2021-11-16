NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thor is leaving the Mets.
Noah Syndergaard has reportedly reached a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The veteran right-hander pitched just two innings last season for the Mets following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Despite his recent injury problems, Syndergaard, 29, was tendered a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer by the Mets.
After the signing becomes official, the Angels will forfeit their second-round draft pick in 2022. The Mets, in turn, will receive a compensatory pick.
Known for his blazing fastball and golden locks, Syndergaard went 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 appearances, including 120 starts, over parts of six seasons with the Mets.