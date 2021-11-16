WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s more fallout following hazing allegations against a top New Jersey high school football team.
"The decision has been made to end the football season and not play the Thanksgiving Day game. We acknowledge that this is difficult news for many in our community," Superintendent Tracy Handerhan wrote. "Please be assured that the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County is working closely with the Wall High School counseling staff supporting students."
The decision comes after school employees were suspended and a playoff and semifinal game were canceled.
The NJEA teachers union confirmed some school employees were placed on administrative leave and have been assigned an attorney.
The allegations include players on the team threatening to harm a younger teammate.
The investigation is being conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, who could not confirm or deny the details since juvenile records, by nature, are confidential.
A regularly scheduled board of education meeting is set to take place Tuesday night at the Wall High School Auditorium.