NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video stealing a purse from a woman at a Brooklyn store.
READ MORE: 5 People Killed In Riverhead House Fire
According to police, it happened at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Best Broadway 99 Cent Store near Kossuth Place.READ MORE: The Squeeze: Supply Chain Problems Have Charitable Organizations Feeling Pain Ahead Of Holiday Season
Surveillance video shows the woman approaching her cart when a man walks up next to her and wrestles away her wallet.
Police say the suspect got away with $60 and her bank cards.MORE NEWS: 3 Men Shot Outside Manhattan Recording Studio
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.