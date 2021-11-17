WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media.
The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.
Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable.
“As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said.
Gosar described the video as a "symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy," adding that he did not suggest any harm.
The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee.