NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, everyone has their own reasons for getting the shot or holding out.
CBS2’s Cindy Hsu recently spoke to a local youth mentor who finally got the vaccine after his friends hounded him for months.READ MORE: Watch Our Special Presentation 'COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future'
“Honestly, I did not trust it. It came out too fast for my liking,” Jarrell Hughes said.
Hughes is the director of after-school programming at the Bronx River Community Center. Even when vaccine drives came to his center, he wasn’t ready.
“For me, as a man of color first of all, whenever there’s something new that’s going to be put in your body, you always have reservations about it,” Hughes said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Hughes is also a basketball coach, and while he held off on getting the vaccine, he finally did it in late September.
When asked what changed his mind, Hughes said, “Two things. The vaccine, itself, finally got approved by the FDA, and then, secondly, the mandate. I’m not wealthy. That’s not a decision that I can make very easily not to take it.”
READ MORE: Medical Expert: Herd Immunity Remains Best Way To Get Handle On COVID-19 Pandemic
He posted video of himself getting the shot on social media, much to the relief of many of his friends, like Troy Brown, who had been trying to convince him for months.
“He said, ‘I did it.’ I said, ‘You did what?’ He said, ‘I got the shot,'” Brown said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Brown was vaccinated early on, thanks to his doctor’s persistence.
“She kept saying, ‘Troy, did you get your shot?’ ‘No.’ ‘Did you get your shot? Troy, you’re dealing with diabetes. Go get vaccinated.’ I went, got vaccinated,” Brown said. “Now, I became an advocate of the vaccination. I let the world know, it’s time, come on!”
As for Hughes, he said, “I feel good about it. Just hope, again, hope long term everything works out for the best. Short term, I’m feeling good.”
“Took a while, right?” Hsu asked.MORE NEWS: 'Just Been Tested' Is One Of Many Community Organizations Tackling COVID Vaccine Disparities One Conversation At A Time
“Yes, it did,” Hughes said.