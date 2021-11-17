NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were shot in Midtown on Tuesday night.
It happened near 38th Street and Sixth Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
Police say one victim was found a few blocks away near Madison Avenue and 37th Street.
According to police, two victims are in stable condition and the third was last reported to be in critical condition.
At least two firearms were recovered at the scene.
An arrest has been made. Further details have not yet been made available.