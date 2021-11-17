CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Midtown, New York, NYC Shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were shot in Midtown on Tuesday night.

It happened near 38th Street and Sixth Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Wall High School Cancels Thanksgiving Day Game, Ends Football Season After Locker Room Hazing Allegations

Police say one victim was found a few blocks away near Madison Avenue and 37th Street.

READ MORE: 'Chicago' Revival Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Broadway

According to police, two victims are in stable condition and the third was last reported to be in critical condition.

At least two firearms were recovered at the scene.

MORE NEWS: The Squeeze: Supply Chain Issues Causing Headaches, Frustration For Mom-And-Pop Retailers In New York

An arrest has been made. Further details have not yet been made available.

CBSNewYork Team