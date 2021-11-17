NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA plans to add police officers on city buses to keep drivers and passengers safe.
At a board meeting Wednesday morning, the agency said 64% of riders surveyed said they feel safer in the presence of uniformed officers.READ MORE: 3 Men Shot As Groups Clash Outside Manhattan Recording Studio
The MTA says although crime in the transit system is down, it is working on a pilot program to add patrols on buses as ridership increases.READ MORE: Supporters Of Vegas-Style Casino Gambling In New York Hope Gov. Hochul Is More Game Than Former Governor Cuomo
“You will see our executive leadership continuing to have high-level dialogues with the city, ensuring we are doing everything we can to make our riders feel safe, to make our employees feel safe and to get our customers out of their cars and back on transit,” MTA chief customer officer Sarah Meyer said.MORE NEWS: 5 Family Members Killed When Historic Riverhead House Goes Up In Flames
The most recent NYPD data shows there were 350 complaints for offenses in the transit system during the month of September.