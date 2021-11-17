Today: Sun mixing with clouds and not quite as cold this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 50s.
READ MORE: CBS2 To Air Special Presentation 'COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future' Tonight At 5:15 P.M.
Tonight: Clearing and not as cold. Temps will remain in the 50s in the city with some 40s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: 5 People Killed In Riverhead House Fire
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s… potentially 70° S&W. Showers will push through late in the day and into the night with only minor impacts expected.
MORE NEWS: 3 Men Shot Outside Manhattan Recording Studio
Friday: Cold and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the low 40s and 30s.