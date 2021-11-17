NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the Williamsbridge section.

A police source tells CBS2 this is another case of illegal guns possibly being used.

Another shooting is devastating another New York City family. This time, Jasmin Willoughby is dealing with the pain after her nephew was shot near Barnes and Burke avenues.

“I just bury one sister. Now this comes. It can’t happen,” she told CBS2’s Cory James. “I’m surprised because he doesn’t even talk. He’s very quiet, you know. He doesn’t even talk.”

Police say two shooters sitting the back of a black SUV traveling westbound fired multiple rounds, the bullets hitting four people standing on the sidewalk.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the back, a 26-year-old building worker was struck in his torso and a 60-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Willoughby’s 18-year-old nephew was hit in the head.

“I’m not at all surprised because at any place in the city, especially in these areas, there could be something like this happening,” Bronx resident Keith Lawes said.

Shooting incidents in the city are slightly up from 1,356 this time last year to now 1,379.

It’s a hard fact that four people, including Willoughby’s nephew, are now part of.

“I’m just praying. I’m just praying. I know God answer prayer,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby’s nephew was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. At last check, he was still in surgery.