NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind two BB gun shootings in the Bronx.
The first happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the Williamsbridge section.
Newly released video shows the suspects walk up to a 73-year-old man working at a fruit stand on White Plains Road.
Police said one shot the man in the face with the BB gun while recording it on a cellphone.
The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital for a cut to his face.
Three days later, police said the suspects also shot an MTA conductor in the face on the 2 train platform at the East 219th Street subway station.
The union said the 37-year-old will have to see a specialist to get the pellet removed from his nose.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.