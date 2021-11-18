NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday inside a multi-unit residential building near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick.

Police say around 8:20 p.m., two men entered the building and began checking apartment doors until they found an unlocked unit.

A 23-year-old man was inside the apartment when the two men entered.

According to police, they demanded the man hand over his property and threatened violence if he didn’t comply.

The men then allegedly went into each room with the victim to search for valuables.

During the robbery, police say the men hit the victim in the head with a clothing iron and punched him.

The men got away with two laptops, two gaming consoles, a cellphone and an iPad, worth a total of almost $3,000.

Police say the men ran off and went into the Morgan Avenue L line subway station.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.