NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From getting their first doses to adults getting boosters, CBS2 is taking an in-depth look at vaccines, answering questions and separating fact from fiction.

Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.

Trying to get the 331 million people in the U.S. vaccinated has been an uphill battle, plagued first by short supply, and ongoing hesitancy.

Nearly 230 million people in the U.S. have received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, and almost 200 million of those are fully vaccinated.

When it comes to the 73 million children in the U.S., at least 14 million of them have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

From incentives to mandates, there has been a strong push in the Tri-State Area to convince more people to get a COVID-19 shot.

Right now, both New York and New Jersey have a 67% vaccination rate, while 71% of people in Connecticut have received the shot. But it still leaves many in the area still unvaccinated.

While many are still weighing whether to get their first COVID-19 vaccination, millions have already lined up for a third dose.

Since the CDC recommended booster shots in September, more than 25 million people have received theirs, with more than two million of those given out in the Tri-State Area.

From those first COVID-19 vaccinations to booster shots, there are growing options for people young and old to protect themselves from coronavirus.

