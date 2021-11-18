NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From getting their first doses to adults getting boosters, CBS2 is taking an in-depth look at vaccines, answering questions and separating fact from fiction.
Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.
Trying to get the 331 million people in the U.S. vaccinated has been an uphill battle, plagued first by short supply, and ongoing hesitancy.
Nearly 230 million people in the U.S. have received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, and almost 200 million of those are fully vaccinated.
When it comes to the 73 million children in the U.S., at least 14 million of them have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
- 10-Year-Old Maya Gandhi Blazed Trail For Children’s COVID-19 Vaccinations By Taking Part In Rutgers University Study
- 9-Year-Old Allie Fiero, Who Has An Underlying Health Condition, Has Big Dreams For COVID Vaccine And Life After Isolation
- COVID Vaccine And Kids: A Conversation About Parental Concerns And Vaccine Hesitancy
From incentives to mandates, there has been a strong push in the Tri-State Area to convince more people to get a COVID-19 shot.
Right now, both New York and New Jersey have a 67% vaccination rate, while 71% of people in Connecticut have received the shot. But it still leaves many in the area still unvaccinated.
- When It Comes To Getting Vaccinated For COVID-19, Some Naysayers Have Turned Into Advocates
- Click to watch our COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall. CBS2 put together a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts to answer questions submitted by parents and guardians.
While many are still weighing whether to get their first COVID-19 vaccination, millions have already lined up for a third dose.
Since the CDC recommended booster shots in September, more than 25 million people have received theirs, with more than two million of those given out in the Tri-State Area.
- Doctors And Patients Stress Importance Of COVID Booster Shots: ‘Immunity Does Not Last Forever’
- ‘Just Been Tested’ Is One Of Many Community Organizations Tackling COVID Vaccine Disparities One Conversation At A Time
From those first COVID-19 vaccinations to booster shots, there are growing options for people young and old to protect themselves from coronavirus.
Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here