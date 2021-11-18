NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a thief who has been targeting elderly women at a supermarket in Brooklyn.
The suspect allegedly struck three times from Oct. 2-27 at the same Foodtown store on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.
In the first incident, police said the suspect stole an 80-year-old woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping.

Then on Oct. 15, two suspects approached a 73-year-old woman and asked her for directions before one allegedly took her wallet out of her hand.
In the latest incident, police said the suspect stole an 89-year-old woman’s pocketbook from her walker.
In total, the suspect made off with more than $800 in cash, several credit cards and one woman's keys.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.