By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new investigation has been launched into whether Facebook ignored consumer protection laws in multiple states.

Attorneys General from New York, New Jersey and seven other states announced the probe Thursday.

It will examine whether Facebook failed to protect young people on its platforms, which include Instagram.

The investigation comes after a former Facebook employee release internal documents that allegedly show that Facebook’s own research found teens suffered from body image issues when using Instagram.

