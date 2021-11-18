NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after claiming he had an explosive device in Lower Manhattan.
Sources tell CBS2 the 33-year-old walked into a building at Federal Plaza just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and said he had an explosive in a white van parked on Worth Street.
The NYPD's bomb squad was called, and the van was searched.
Investigators did not find an explosive devices
Charges are pending.