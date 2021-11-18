NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over the last few years, there have been more bike lanes and cyclists in New York City.

The Big Apple is now adding a new type of bike storage, but some residents wonder if there’s room for more stuff on the curb, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

Storage lockers could be coming to a street near you. They’re called Oonees. A mini can hold up to 10 bikes in the space of a car.

It was unveiled in its new home in Domino Park at South 4th and River Streets with the help of Borough President and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who rode in for the occasion.

“I started Oonee because I got my bike stolen three times in five years. Bike theft and the lack of secure bike parking is one of the leading deterrents for folks who choose either not to bike at all or not to bike more than they can,” said Shabazz Stuart, founder and CEO of Oonee.

Advocates say 1 out of every 4 households in the city has experienced bike theft. The hope is this safer option encourages more people to ride.

“You sign up online and we can provide you access by a key card or a smartphone app,” said Yosef Kessler from Oonee.

Anyone can register their bike for free. You unlock the pod with your phone or fob, slide your bike in and bring your own lock. Bikes are insured if anything goes wrong and cyclists have access to an air pump and customer support.

“One of the biggest reasons I’ve never thought about buying a bike is because I’m like, ‘Where do I park it?'” said Claudia Valdez.

Advocates say the storage will also help the city’s 65,000 delivery workers.

But with bike lanes and outdoor dining structures, some residents wonder how much room will be left on the road.

“It’s just more things that are crowding the space of the street, and so it’s making it even harder to drive,” said Lindsey Perry, a Williamsburg resident.

Oonee’s founder said the company will be working with the city to make sure the storage lockers are installed in places that cause the least interference — like plazas, squares and parks — but some may end up in the street.