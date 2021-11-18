NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is adding buses and trains over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to get passengers to the airport, parade and shopping centers.

Early getaway rail and bus service will be available starting Wednesday to accommodate increased travel and to provide additional capacity to Newark Liberty International Airport and for those leaving work.

Before the pandemic, the day before Thanksgiving was the busiest day of the year at the airport’s rail station with ridership about twice of a typical day, NJ Transit said.

Extra trains and buses will operate in the morning and early afternoon on Thanksgiving for passengers headed to and from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Customers are advised to purchase their tickets in advance.

Rail and bus passengers must wear masks inside waiting rooms and on board all public transit vehicles.

