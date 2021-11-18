STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has refused to reduce bond for a man charged with assaulting a 71-year-old after an apparent road rage incident.

On Thursday, a prosecutor issued a dire warning that it may soon be a homicide case, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Emmanuel Matias, 25, appeared by video link as a Connecticut prosecutor told the judge assault charges may soon be upgraded.

“The state anticipates that this would likely result in homicide charges shortly,” the prosecutor said.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon near a busy Stamford intersection. Matias was with his sister and a male friend in a light-colored sedan and the 71-year-old was in the truck behind it.

Police believe there may have been some kind of road rage incident on Cold Spring Road. The truck made contact with the sedan and Matias then allegedly pulled in front of the truck to force it to stop.

Witnesses said Matias began pounding on the truck window.

“They got into an argument, and during the course of that argument the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and he went unconscious,” Stamford police Sgt. William Brevard said, reiterating that witnesses said the victim was put down with just a single blow.

Police say the 71-year-old is in grave condition and unlikely to survive.

Residents in the neighborhood known as Bulls Head said the incident is disturbing.

“I honk my horn at somebody. You don’t know if that person is gonna stop and get out of their car anymore and attack you,” Jillian Bosch said.

Matias told cops the 71-year-old intentionally swerved into his car. Police are talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video, trying to better understand what lead up to the brief and violent encounter.