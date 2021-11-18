NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday marks the opening that took 66 years to finally make it to Broadway.
"Trouble In Mind" officially opens Thursday at the American Airlines Theatre.
Tony Winner LaChanze stars as an actress dealing with racism as she rehearses for a Broadway show.
The play was written by Alice Childress in 1955 about her struggles in the New York theater scene. It was scheduled to open on Broadway in 1957, but never did.
"Her writing was so prescient, I can't believe she wrote the things that we are dealing with right now. Especially what I call two pandemics. We have a health pandemic as well as a race pandemic," said director Charles Randolph-Wright. "It's astounding that we're steal dealing with issues 66 years later."
Actress and playwright Alice Childress died in 1994.