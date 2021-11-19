GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Florida woman turned herself into police Friday on charges she killed her baby decades ago in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The boy, who police nicknamed “baby John,” was found dead inside a dumpster in 1986. The medical examiner determined he was born alive and strangled shortly after birth.

The case went cold, but in 2019, police announced new DNA techniques would be used to try to solve the case. They offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Then in 2020, police used forensic testing to link the boy’s mother to the scene. Investigators tracked her down in Florida, where she admitted to causing his death.

Greenwich Police obtained an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Janita Philips on Wednesday, and she turned herself in Friday morning.

“We are grateful that justice is finally being obtained for this infant child of our community. The investigation of his tragic death has taken many long years, but he has always been remembered and we hope this conclusion will bring him peace and recognition,” police said in a press release.

Philips is represented by well-known defense attorney Lindy Urso and will appear in court Friday.

