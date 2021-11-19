NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman arrested in the execution-style killing of a Brooklyn mother has been extradited back to New York to face charges.
The NYPD says 42-year-old Claudia Banton was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.READ MORE: 2 Teens Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting At Bronx Barbershop
Police said Banton was the woman seen on video shooting Delia Johnson in the head at point blank range on a Brooklyn sidewalk back on August 4.READ MORE: Mother Of 2 Adianatou-Nene Korouma Among Victims Of Fatal Harlem Fire
Investigators said the two women were once friends, but the motive for the killing remains unclear.MORE NEWS: Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Confirmed In Connecticut, Eyed In Dozens Of Overdoses; 'Possibly The First Confirmed Case In The U.S.'
Banton was taken into custody earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida.