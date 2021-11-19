BREAKINGKyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Kenosha Shootings; Watch Live On CBSN Chicago
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman seen on video opening fire on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.

Cellphone video shows the suspect shooting through the sunroof of a moving vehicle.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday near Exit 6.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

