STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 71-year-old man has died after he was attacked in an apparent road rage incident in Stamford.
Michael Frank Gentile was hospitalized in grave condition since the incident Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection on Cold Spring Road. A prosecutor warned this could become a homicide case.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Kenosha Shootings; Watch Live On CBSN Chicago
Emmanuel Matias, 25, appeared Thursday before a judge who refused to reduce his bond.
Matias was with his sister and a male friend in a light-colored sedan and Gentile was in a truck behind them. The truck made contact with the sedan and Matias then allegedly pulled in front of the truck to force it to stop.READ MORE: Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Leads FBI To Land Near Old New Jersey Landfill
Witnesses said Matias began pounding on the truck window.
“They got into an argument, and during the course of that argument the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and he went unconscious,” Stamford police Sgt. William Brevard said, reiterating that witnesses said the victim was put down with just a single blow.MORE NEWS: Claudia Banton Charged With Murder, Extradited Back To N.Y. After Execution-Style Killing Of Brooklyn Mother Delia Johnson
Matias told cops Gentile intentionally swerved into his car. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video, trying to better understand what led to the brief and violent encounter.