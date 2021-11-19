NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a long search, the New York Mets finally have their new general manager.

Former Los Angeles Angels GM Billy Eppler is making his return to New York.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, Eppler cut his teeth in the Major League front offices with the New York Yankees.

He spent a decade in the Yankees scouting system and as an assistant GM. He was with them during the 2009 World Series and hopes to bring that same success to the Mets.

Eppler’s latest stop was as GM of the Angels. He was there for five seasons, and even though those were all losing seasons, he also rebuilt the farm system with Major League caliber prospects.

Eppler is known for landing big-name free agents, and he’ll have a long leash with the Mets.

They signed him to a four-year deal, and owner Steve Cohen made it clear the Mets will take some “big swings” in free agency.

Not many in the Mets fanbase have heard of Eppler, but it doesn’t matter if he gets results.

“I started to feel this sense of responsibility to the fanbase that, you know, they’re wearing the gear, they’re watching the games, they’re completely invested, so you have a duty to them. It felt like this, just, awesome responsibility, and that’s kind of, that’s my takeaway from New York,” Eppler said.

He walks in with a full plate in front of him. He needs to find a manager and resign his players, and free agency is in full swing.