Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, cold and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
Tonight: Potentially the coldest night of the season so far. Temps will fall into the mid 30s with 20s across our suburbs… distant teens well N&W not out of the question. Also, a frost advisory has been issued for tonight through early tomorrow morning for parts of the city and immediate suburbs.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, cold and not as windy. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon… showers likely that night. Highs will be in the 50s.