NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prominent New York elected officials are among those coming down against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Rittenhouse was was acquitted of all charges Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice. If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. We have a lot of work to do. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 19, 2021

“Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice,” Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter. “If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. We have a lot of work to do.”

This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this? We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

“This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this?” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote. “We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time.”

We should not be shocked. We should be focused on swift and righteous action. pic.twitter.com/sCAyj8ywH6 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 19, 2021

“This decision is an indictment of irresponsible laws that make our society far more violent and unsafe under the guise of personal freedom and so-called self-defense. It also sends an extremely dangerous message to those in our country who seek agendas of anarchy – often born in prejudice and ignorance – to wreak havoc in their communities and potentially murder their neighbors. We should not be shocked. We should be focused on swift and righteous action,” Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a statement.

President Joe Biden also came down against the verdict.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law,” Biden said. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.”

“These continue to be dark days for Black people killed at the hands of people that believe our lives do not matter. This verdict was not only outrageous and dangerous, it was also an obvious signal that encourages and notifies ‘vigilantes’ that they can continue to use violence to assert their power, and more importantly that they are above the criminal justice system when they do. While it is disheartening that we take one step forward, then several steps back, let this be a reminder that our activism cannot take a backseat,” said Rev. Al Sharpton.