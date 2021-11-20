NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a dozen people, including firefighters, were hurt in a house fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.
The building on East 89th Street in Canarsie has been boarded up and the area is taped off.
The FDNY says the flames started around 9:30 a.m. in a structure that houses multiple units.
Ten people were hurt, including two firefighters and eight civilians. They were all treated and taken to a local hospital.
The cause is being investigated.