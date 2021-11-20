NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was nearly caught in the crossfire of a shootout caught on camera in the Bronx.
Bullets flew on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Two men fired several rounds at each other, but no one was hurt.
One of the men, who wore a black jacket, was accompanied by a child with a backpack.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.