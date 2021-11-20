By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We had the coldest start since early April in Central Park this morning, waking up to a temperature of 35 degrees.

We stay chilly for your Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Some high clouds will stream in as the day goes on, but we stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, keeping temps from getting as cold.

Temps Sunday morning will start in the low 40s for NYC and 30s in the suburbs. Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend with temps in the mid 50s. Clouds rule, although once again much of the day should be dry.

The shower risk goes up some after sunset, and especially later at night as a cold front approaches the region.

Early Monday morning starts off damp, especially for places east of the city. By mid-morning, any precip is offshore and brisk northwest winds take over behind the front. We’ll go from the 50s early on, into the 40s for Monday afternoon.

Wind chills by Tuesday morning will only be in the 20s with gusty winds! The good news is as of now, it’s looking quiet for travel next week and into Thanksgiving with winds subsiding by the holiday.

Have a great weekend!