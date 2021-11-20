HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Connecticut are issuing a warning about fentanyl-laced marijuana which is being eyed in a rash of overdoses throughout the state.
Since July, 39 overdoses requiring the use of naloxone for revival have been reported. In each of the cases, the person involved said they had only smoked marijuana, but officials said they exhibited opioid symptoms.READ MORE: Protests Expected Saturday After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts
A cluster of cases was reported in October in Plymouth, though officials say incidents have been dispersed across the state. A lab test of some of the marijuana used in one of the Plymouth cases confirmed the presence of fentanyl, a potent and potentially deadly opioid.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Child Nearly Caught In Crossfire Of Bronx Shootout
“This is the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.MORE NEWS: Claudia Banton Charged With Murder, Extradited Back To N.Y. After Execution-Style Killing Of Brooklyn Mother Delia Johnson
Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 19.