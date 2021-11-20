CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs.
The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time in three years — both in extra time.
Philadelphia (15-8-12), the No. 2 seed, was without midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and right back Olivier Mbaizo after being placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.
New York (13-13-9), who earned the East’s final playoff spot after closing the season with a 7-1-4 run, was making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance.MORE NEWS: New Mets General Manager Billy Eppler Says He Feels An 'Awesome Responsibility' To Fanbase
