CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs.

The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time in three years — both in extra time.

Philadelphia (15-8-12), the No. 2 seed, was without midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and right back Olivier Mbaizo after being placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

No one expected us to get this far. Everyone counted us out. But we persevered and we fought — for you. Thank you, fans. See you in 2022. pic.twitter.com/llLPPtfK1S — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) November 20, 2021

New York (13-13-9), who earned the East’s final playoff spot after closing the season with a 7-1-4 run, was making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance.

