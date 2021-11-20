NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a big night in Harlem as the annual Soul Train Awards took place at the Apollo Theater for the first time.
Stars hit the red carpet to celebrate the best of soul, hip-hop and R&B.
The event also marked the 50th anniversary of the debut of the TV show "Soul Train."
Everyone at the venue was required to be fully vaccinated.

You can watch the ceremony when it airs Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.