By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's a bit milder to finish out the weekend. Temps will be slightly above normal this afternoon, topping out in the mid 50s.
Expect more clouds than sun overall, but we’ll get some brighter breaks at times. The daylight hours are mainly dry with any showers holding off until after sunset.
As a front approaches this evening, showers will move in from the west. We'll see showers continue overnight into Monday morning.
Highs tomorrow will be early in the day with temps falling into the 40s for the afternoon as skies clear out.
Waking up Tuesday, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s!

The good news is we bounce back to seasonable for Thanksgiving.