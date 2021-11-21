By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! It’s not quite as cold as where we started out yesterday, but it’s certainly still chilly. We’re in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs under mostly cloudy skies.

Expect more clouds than sun overall today, along with slightly milder temps this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s, about 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. There’s a slight risk of a shower or two by mid-afternoon in the western ‘burbs, but most of the rain holds off until after sunset.

Our next cold front approaches overnight bringing a round of light rain. After some morning showers Monday, especially for NYC and points east, things clear out into the afternoon. The caveat… temps will fall behind the cold front. We’ll have an early high in the low 50s with temps dropping through the 40s for the afternoon. The winds start to pick up as well.

Waking up Tuesday, temps will be in the 20s and 30s, feeling more like the teens for some spots! Brisk winds will gust all day, so while highs will be in the low 40s, it won’t feel any better than the 30s out there. A few stray flurries will be possible as well. The big travel day on Wednesday is looking fine with plenty of sunshine and, as of now, it looks to stay quiet for Thanksgiving with seasonable temps in the low 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!