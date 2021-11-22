NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Amazon worker was hit and killed by a car Saturday near the company’s warehouse on Staten Island.
Police said the 24-year-old woman was struck while crossing Gulf Avenue near Fifth Street in the Bloomfield section.READ MORE: Assembly Probe Finds 'Overwhelming Evidence' Of Sexual Harassment By Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
“Our deepest sympathies are with our employee’s family and loved ones during this tragic time, and we’ll continue to support authorities throughout the investigation,” Amazon said in a statement.READ MORE: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi Shares His Advice For Safe Holiday Gatherings
The 19-year-old driver stayed on the scene and has not been charged.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For TSA Workers, As Thanksgiving Rush Begins
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.