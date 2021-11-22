NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify the suspect in a car theft and sexual assault.
Video from Nov. 7 shows the man scoping out a vehicle on Wyckoff Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
Police said the driver had left the car running, with his 27-year-old girlfriend sleeping in the front seat.
The suspect can be seen getting into the car and driving off.
Police said he stopped in Ridgewood, Queens and tried to sexually assault the woman.
She woke up and screamed, and the suspect ran off.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.