NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michael Cohen, who once served as a personal attorney for former president Donald Trump, is now a free man.
He was officially released from home confinement Monday.READ MORE: Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists
Cohen brought his release papers to court in Lower Manhattan to have them processed.
This comes three years after Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance law violations.READ MORE: Assembly Probe Finds 'Overwhelming Evidence' Of Sexual Harassment By Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
He was on house arrest for 18 months after more than 13 months in federal prison.
“I will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation in all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law,” Cohen said Monday.MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $6.2 Million To Help Prevent Gun Violence In Westchester County
New York prosecutors are said to be looking into Trump’s business dealings.