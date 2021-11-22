Today: Showers wrap up by 8 AM with some clearing the remainder of the day. Temps will hold to around 50 through early this afternoon, then fall through the 40s for the afternoon commute.
READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For TSA Workers, As Thanksgiving Rush Begins
Tonight: Much colder and breezy. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s with feels like temps in the 20s. A freeze warning will go into effect late tonight into early tomorrow morning for much of the city and parts of northeast NJ.
READ MORE: 5 Killed, Dozens Injured When SUV Plows Through Wisconsin Holiday Parade
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with feels like temps in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Small Plane Catches Fire After Veering Off Runway At Airport In Englishtown, N.J.
Thanksgiving: A mix of sun and clouds and not quite as cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s.