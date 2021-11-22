NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic left millions of New Yorkers hungry. A new report finds 1 in 7 city residents struggled with food insecurity, with the Bronx hit the hardest.

That’s where CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went Monday. She visited a food giveaway to help struggling families this holiday season.

“I’m very thankful because right now I don’t have my job,” resident Kim D’Onofrio said.

Web Extra: Read Hunger Free America report (pdf)

During these tough times, friends are grateful they now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving.

“It’s a true blessing, especially with everything going on,” Najette Montalvo said.

Thanks to a holiday food donation extravaganza at the Northeast Bronx YMCA.

“Daddy looks like a hero. He brought a bird home,” Gun Hill resident Tom Capers said.

To get his turkey, father of four Capers waited in a long line that wrapped around the parking lot.

“As you can see here from the line, the need is certainly still there. We just really feel committed to continue to fulfill that role and help people out who are in need,” said Dave Bass, Fresh Direct managing director.

ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD?

City Harvest, Fresh Direct, Bronx native rapper Slick Rick, and elected officials are behind the annual event.

“Now more so than ever it’s needed because people during the pandemic lost their jobs or food has been expensive and hard to get to,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz said.

Up to 800​ people will walk away with a turkey, along with side dishes and produce, in one of many food giveaways across the city.

Another is at the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, which plans to distribute 7,000 turkeys this month.

“This holiday season we’re seeing unprecedented levels in the community,” West Side Campaign member Alyson Rosenthal said.

At the event, Hunger Free America unveiled a new report which found that in April 2020 more than 6 million New Yorkers didn’t have enough to eat. The nonprofit, crediting federal aid, said that number has since dropped 56%.

“Even with the recovery from COVID, we are nearly 3 million people statewide in New York who live in homes that can’t afford enough food,” said Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America.

The report details recommendations at the city, state and federal levels to address the ongoing crisis.

In the meantime, many are giving thanks for the various events.

“It brings us unified, gives us a little more hope,” Montalvo said.

And happiness this holiday season.