WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding a dognapper.
They say a woman driving a light colored SUV pulled up to a home on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18.
They say the woman got out of the vehicle and grabbed a female Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who was in the front yard.
The dog is microchipped and has half a tail.
The suspect then drove off in the SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE.
All tips are kept confidential.