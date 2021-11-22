Cuomo InvestigationAssembly Probe Finds ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Of Sexual Harassment By Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:dog stolen, Local TV, Long Island, New York, Stolen Dog, West Babylon

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding a dognapper.

Suffolk Police say Loli was stolen from the front yard of a West Babylon home. (credit: Suffolk County Police)

READ MORE: Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists

They say a woman driving a light colored SUV pulled up to a home on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18.

They say the woman got out of the vehicle and grabbed a female Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who was in the front yard.

The dog is microchipped and has half a tail.

READ MORE: Assembly Probe Finds 'Overwhelming Evidence' Of Sexual Harassment By Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The suspect then drove off in the SUV.

The dognapping suspect’s vehicle. (credit: Suffolk Police)

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $6.2 Million To Help Prevent Gun Violence In Westchester County

All tips are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team