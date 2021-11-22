NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are accusations of employee mistreatment at one of New York City’s most famous hotels.

Longtime employees of the Roosevelt Hotel say the owner shut it down during the pandemic and have left them out in the cold ever since.

Dozens of the roughly 500 employee furloughed from the famous Roosevelt Hotel showed up outside what they call their second home, anxious to express their anger and despair.

“We just want answers. That’s it,” one man told CBS2’s Jessica Moore on Monday.

“It’s like seeing your house burn down,” Marcia Fabian added.